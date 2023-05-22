Are heart attacks caused more by hereditary issues or lifestyle? - East Idaho News

QUESTION: Are heart attacks caused more by hereditary issues or lifestyle?

ANSWER: While both your genes and your personal choices have a definite effect on your likelihood of having a heart attack, multiple studies show that the single most impactful factor is your lifestyle. What you eat, how active you are, and how you deal with stress can affect your heart health to a greater degree, even, than whatever predisposition you may have inherited.

The most important lifestyle choices for heart health fall into five categories: smoking, alcohol, your weight, physical activity, and your diet. The best way to minimize your chances of having a heart attack are to (a) not smoke, (b) drink little or no alcohol, (c) maintain a healthy weight, (d) get plenty of exercise, and (e) eat a healthy diet, including lots of fruits and leafy green vegetables, as well as high-fiber foods, minimizing fats, sugars, and processed or refined items.

This is not to say that genetics don’t matter. You should make yourself well aware of the history of heart disease among your family members, and be prepared, based on what you learn. In any case, be sure to consult with your primary care provider to get the best, most personalized information on what steps you can take to be ready for, and minimize your risk for, a heart attack.