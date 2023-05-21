Arrests on 3 federal warrants lead to shooting near McCall; suspect injured - East Idaho News

MCCALL (Idaho Statesman) — A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Friday near McCall as officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies attempted to serve three warrants.

The shooting occurred before officers arrested three people, who were being served by the federal warrants, at a trailhead in the Payette National Forest, about 5 miles from McCall, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. The FBI is investigating an assault on a federal officer, the release said.

The news release said that the injured suspect was provided medical treatment at the scene and taken to a hospital. It’s unclear how the suspect was injured. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service did not immediately respond Saturday to questions about the matter.

Law enforcement officers from the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the McCall Police Department and Idaho Fish and Game were involved in the arrests.