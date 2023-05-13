'Biggest musical group to tour in Rexburg' performing at BYU-I in June - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Country supergroup Lonestar, a former CMA Vocal Group of the Year, will showcase their talents in an energetic concert at Brigham Young University-Idaho on June 15, a news release from the university announced.

Known for merging their Nashville roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar is comprised up of four talented musicians — Drew Womack, Michael Britt, Dean Sams and Keech Rainwater.

Together, “they have created 10 No. 1 country hits and an ACM single of the year,” said the release. They’ve also been awarded Song of the Year (“Amazed,” 2000), and currently have over 2.5 million Spotify listeners each month. The group has sold over 10 million albums.

Dale Hillier, Center Stage coordinator, said Lonestar is one of the biggest musical groups to ever tour in Rexburg.

Hillier noted that the university hasn’t had a major country music star or group since before COVID. Music lovers, he said, have made their opinions known.

“In that time, we’ve heard from a large number of our patrons that it is high time to bring a major Nashville act. Therefore, we are very happy to announce the country supergroup Lonestar will be performing on our own Hart Auditorium stage,” Hillier said in the news release.

The concert will be held on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Tickets are available now at the BYU-Idaho ticket office. This will be a standing-floor concert. Student tickets are $20 for the standing floor and $15 for bleacher seating. Community tickets are $30 for the standing floor and $20 for the bleachers. Standing tickets will include red-level seating.

Visit the ticket office website for more information and to purchase tickets.