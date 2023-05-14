Billie Lourd honors mom Carrie Fisher on Mother's Day: 'With the magic of life comes the reality of grief' - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd is remembering her late mom on Mother’s Day.

Lourd posted a photo with Fisher on her verified Instagram page on Sunday that was accompanied by a moving message about dealing with grief on Mother’s Day, while still celebrating her own journey as a mom of two.

“Even though I’ve been a mom for almost 3 years and now have 2 kids of my own the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother’s Day is her,” Lourd wrote, adding that “even though it’s been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day – not mine.”

Lourd also took a moment to appreciate her own role as a mom, writing in her post that “as the day goes on I remember it is my day too now.” She went on to say that there is “nothing that brings me more joy than being their mother.”

“And even though she’s not here, it’s still her day. It’s our day now. And that is both sad and weirdly beautiful at the same time. With the magic of life comes the reality of grief. It is all intertwined,” she added.

Lourd shares two children with husband Austin Rydell, whom she married in March 2022.

Fisher died in 2016 after suffering a heart attack. She was 60. On May 4, widely known as “Star Wars Day,” Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame where Lourd and Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill paid tribute to the Hollywood icon during the ceremony.

In a show of support to those who may also share the same “mixed emotions” on Mother’s Day, Lourd told her followers on Sunday that she’s “sending my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it.”

“You are not alone,” she concluded.