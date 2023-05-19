Clay Walker to perform at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre July 1 - East Idaho News

The following is a new release from Bannock County.

POCATELLO — Country music superstar Clay Walker is bringing his chart-topping hits to southeast Idaho on Saturday, July 1, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.

Discovered in a bar, Walker’s history of smash hits, like “Live Until I Die” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long,” rocketed him to platinum status. He’ll be serving up songs from his latest album, Texas to Tennessee, mixed with fan-favorite classics.

Tickets go on sale Friday 1 p.m. on bannockcountyeventcenter.us or claywalker.com. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

More acts will be announced for the Port’s 2023 Summer Concerts in the coming weeks. Be the first to know when artists are announced by signing up for our email list at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.

