DEQ issues boil advisory for Island Park neighborhoods - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK —- The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issuing a boil water advisory for Shotgun North and Shotgun Kickapoo in Island Park, according to a news release from the department.

DEQ learned on May 1 that there was a loss of water or pressure at both the Shotgun North and Shotgun Kickapoo water systems.

“On May 4, DEQ became aware that not all persons served received proper notification of the boil advisory in place,” the release said.

Although there aren’t any recent water sample results, the department has noted in the past that low water pressure can allow contaminants into the system.

The department is still evaluating the situation and attempting to coordinate “corrective action” with the Island Park Water Company, according to the release. That means water pressure hasn’t been fully restored, and the distribution system hasn’t been disinfected yet.

The DEQ will be in Island Park on May 8 and May 9 (Monday and Tuesday) to take pressure readings and obtain water quality samples.

“Residents and businesses connected to the Shotgun North and Shotgun Kickapoo water systems are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming,” the release said.