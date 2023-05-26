Early-morning fire in Lewisville causes extensive damage but no injuries - East Idaho News

LEWISVILLE — A garage fire in the Lewisville prompted a response from several agencies in the early-morning hours Friday, according to a news release from the Fire Chief Carl Anderson of Central Fire District.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday. The person reporting the fire also told dispatch that the house was starting to catch fire as well, the news release said.

“Dispatch was able to verify that all occupants of the home and all pets were safely out of the home,” the release noted.

Central Fire District photo

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived first and began notifying and evacuating neighbors for safety reasons.

Central Fire engines — including those from Lewisville, Menan and Rigby — arrived next, said the report. Rocky Mountain Power, Chaplains of Idaho and Ucon Fire also assisted with the incident.

“The immediate neighborhood was out and assisting the family with their needs as well,” the news release noted.

The fire was contained by 5 a.m., according to Anderson’s report.

The attached garage was completely destroyed, and the interior of the home has extensive smoke and water damage. A camper trailer parked on the side of the garage also caught fire and was damaged.

Central Fire District photo

Central Fire reported that no one was injured. The homeowner and their family were treated and monitored for smoke inhalation, “but they are okay,” Anderson confirmed in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet. Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office will be assisting in fire investigation. Damage from fire, smoke and water is estimated to be around $350,000.