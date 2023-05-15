Here's who will join 'The Voice' as a coach as Blake Shelton wraps up final season - East Idaho News

(CNN) — As Blake Shelton’s time on “The Voice” comes to an end, he’ll be passing the torch to country music legend Reba McEntire.

McEntire will join the panel of coaches for Season 24 of NBC’s singing competition show alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan, who have all previously appeared on “The Voice” as coaches, the network announced on Monday.

“There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall,” McEntire wrote in a post on her verified Instagram page on Monday, accompanied by a photo of the iconic red chair with her name on it.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee is currently a “mega mentor” on Season 23, lending advice to competing artists. She previously appeared on the debut season of “The Voice” as an advisor to Shelton’s team.

Shelton announced in October that Season 23 will be his last. He was one of the original coaches when the show debuted in 2011, taking a seat in his red chair alongside Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine.

The coaching cast has evolved through the years, with Kelly Clarkson, Horan and Chance the Rapper sitting next to Shelton for his final season.

It was also announced last week that Levine will return to “The Voice” stage to perform with Maroon 5 during the Season 23 two-part finale on May 23. Levine left the show after 16 seasons in 2019, but previously returned for the 2021 season finale to perform with Maroon 5.

Season 23’s live shows start tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the top eight artists performing live for the first time in hopes of landing a spot in the finale.

McEntire will make her debut as a full-time coach this fall.