Hunter education course offered in Salmon - East Idaho News

SALMON — Idaho Fish and Game has announced that an instructor-led hunter education course will be held in Salmon this month, just in time to apply for big game controlled hunts. It is designed for students ages 9 and older.

Course material will cover the following topics:

Firearm handling.

Hunting laws and ethics.

Wildlife identification.

Wildlife management and conservation.

First aid and survival skills will also be taught, said a news release from the department.

“Students will practice safe firearm handling with inert firearms in the classroom,” the release said, “and receive specific training based on scenarios that most-often lead to hunting-related accidents.”

Anyone born after January 1, 1975, (younger than 45 years old) must complete a hunter education course before they are allowed to buy an Idaho hunting license and apply for a controlled hunt, the news release noted.

“The controlled hunt application period for deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, swan and fall turkey ends June 5,” it said.

The class will be on Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, June 3 at 8 a.m. to noon. All sessions will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North. Seating is limited and advanced registration is required, said Fish and Game. You may register online or in person by visiting the Fish and Game office in Salmon. The course fee is $9.75 when registering online, or $8.00 when registering in person.