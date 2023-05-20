It's elk calving season in Yellowstone National Park, visitors should take extra care - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Elk calving season has begun, and Yellowstone National Park officials are warning visitors to take extra care.

“Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season,” a news release from the park said.

How to stay safe

Be aware of your surroundings and stay alert, the release advises.

“Look around before exiting buildings or walking around blind corners: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.”

If you see elk, always keep at least 25 yard away. Mother elk may run toward or kick anyone who gets too close, the news release said.

Attacks can be unpredictable and seem unprovoked, the release warned.

“If an elk runs toward you, take shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.”

Ultimately, the park service said, you are responsible for your own safety.