James Johnson shares the biggest piece of advice for families thinking about assisted living - East Idaho News

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

James Johnson works at MorningStar and says the biggest piece of advice he has for people is don’t wait until it’s too late. If you want until there is a need for assisted living, it can create panic.

In the video above, James talks about the need for planning and preparing with your loved ones.