Law enforcement find missing boy - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports Stewart has been safely located.

“Our thanks to the public for being alert and assisting us in locating him,” Sgt. Bryan Lovell says in a news release.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities want your help finding a missing teenage boy.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports 15-year-old Stewart Porter Young did not show up for school Wednesday morning, and his parents have not been able to reach him.

Stewart was last seen Tuesday night around 8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse off the Lewisville Highway at 12248 North 5th East. He has brown hair and eyes and was wearing a tan Nike shirt and black shorts.

Stewart is 5 foot 9 and weighs 300 pounds.

“We are concerned for his welfare. No foul play is suspected,” Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

If you know where he might be or have information that might be helpful, call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Stewart Young | Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office