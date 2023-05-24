Law enforcement searching for two people involved in crash that lead to power outage - East Idaho News

ARCO — Law enforcement is searching for two people that fled from the scene after the vehicle they were in hit a power pole.

The incident happened on Sunday at 6:35 p.m. at Front Street and Hanna Avenue in Butte County. According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle hit a power pole, causing power outages.

Witnesses that called it in said two people were running from the scene.

Deputies immediately searched the area and learned the individuals had gotten into another one of their vehicles and fled the area.

Further investigation led to their location outside of Butte County. Their suspected location was then relayed to other jurisdictions, according to the the sheriff’s office.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified them but is not releasing names at this time.

They have not been located, according to the sheriff’s office.

“There is no danger to the public in Butte County related to this incident at this time. We want to express our appreciation to Arco Fire and Rocky Mountain Power for their quick arrival and getting the power back on for our citizens and businesses affected,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.