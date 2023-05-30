Local clinic closes following cyberattack, hospital redirects emergency services - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local clinic was forced to close its doors temporarily following a cyberattack on its computer systems on Monday morning. A local hospital is also redirecting it’s emergency services to other area hospitals.

It’s not clear how it happened or when the issue will be resolved, but Mountain View Hospital spokesman Brian Ziel tells EastIdahoNews.com the IT team “identified the attack quickly.” They’re working “around the clock” to solve the problem as quickly as possible.

“Our teams are taking the necessary steps to resolve the situation,” Ziel writes in a news release. “(We are) working diligently … to limit the impacts and keep all patient information safe and secure.”

The well-being of patients is the highest priority, says Ziel.

Idaho Falls Community Hospital is redirecting emergency services to nearby hospitals, but it remains open.

“We are safely caring for all of the patients in our hospitals, surgeries are continuing as scheduled, our emergency department remains open, and a majority of our clinics are seeing patients as usual,” Ziel says.

Mountain View RediCare is the only clinic that’s closed, but other clinics are running at a limited capacity. Ziel says that Mountain View is working to inform patients whose appointments have been affected.

“Idaho Falls Community Hospital will divert ambulances to nearby hospitals and normal workflows may look a little different,” Ziel writes in a news release. “Patients will be contacted by their provider if their appointments are impacted.”

Ziel isn’t sure when the virus will be eliminated from the system or when Mountain View’s operations will go back to normal.

Administrators apologize for the inconvenience and delays resulting from the attack. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. It will be posted on social media and on the Mountain View Hospital website.

Those with questions or concerns can call Mountain View at (208) 541-0043. Idaho Falls Community Hospital can be reached at (208) 541-4174.