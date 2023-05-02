Local man dies after industrial accident in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT— A 59-year-old man passed away due to injuries from an industrial accident on Friday.

Cpt. Wes Wheatley with the Blackfoot Police Department told EastIdahoNews.com officers responded to S & G Electric Motor Repair in Blackfoot at 8:35 a.m. for a man injured on some machinery.

“He was still alert and talking when officers were there,” Wheatley said.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said the man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls and died later in the evening due to his injuries.

Taylor identified him as Robert Davis of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified. Taylor explained Davis was caught in some type of industrial lathe, and that was the cause of his death. The death was deemed to be accidental.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to S & G Electric Motor Repair. Employees said Davis worked there for about nine years. The company did not provide a statement about the death.