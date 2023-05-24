Local seniors get to experience the rush of a pheasant hunt - East Idaho News

REXBURG — At The Homestead Assisted Living it is truly a pleasure to serve and get to know the residents residing within our facility.

Homestead Activities Director Blake Jenkins gets the opportunity to do this on a daily basis. Through visiting with our residents, he gets to learn and hear about the things they love to do and that are meaningful to them.

Many think that because they are no longer as independent as they once were they are unable to do the things they once loved, like hunting, fishing, boating or snowmobiling.

Jenkins, an avid lover of everything outdoors, was visiting with a resident a while back and the resident expressed to him his love for seeing bird dogs in action. As it turns out, Blake has a few bird dogs he has trained and raises a variety of birds including pheasants and turkeys.

Out of this interaction, Jenkins came up with the idea to take this particular resident out and show him what his dogs could do, and the resident loved it! Since then, this small but meaningful experience has grown into an annual pheasant hunt for Homestead residents and it is a huge hit every year!

We have had so many residents reminisce on times where they hunted birds, whether for hobby or for survival, and for them to get the opportunity to do so again means the world both to the residents and for Jenkins. We love to do anything to make our residents smile!