Man suffers serious injuries after being hit by freight train - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A man was injured after being hit by a Union Pacific freight train on Wednesday afternoon in rural Bingham County.

The incident happened after noon along U.S. Highway 91 near Truchot Road, north of Fort Hall.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker said the man was walking on the tracks when he was hit by the locomotive. The extent of his injuries are unknown, however, Nebeker said the man appeared to be in stable condition.

“He is expected to make it. He was transported (to a hospital) by ground ambulance,” Nebeker said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate why the man was on the tracks.

The man’s name and current condition have not been released.