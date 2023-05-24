More heavy rain and possible flooding in the forecast for eastern Idaho Wednesday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service predicts more heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon.

Meteorologists point to the high moisture content in the atmosphere as the reason for the heavy rainfall. Depending on where these thunderstorms develop and move, additional flash flooding could occur in eastern Idaho.

On Tuesday evening, eastern Idaho, and particularly the Idaho Falls area, experienced major flash flooding due to rainfall and thunderstorms from about 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As a result of predicted rainfall on Wednesday, the NWS has issued a flood watch for the Snake River Plain, which includes the following cities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, St. Anthony, Rigby, Blackfoot, Rupert, Fort Hall, Heyburn, Almo, Rockland, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Holbrook, Oakley, Malta, Albion and Burley.

The flood watch is in effect from noon until this evening.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, according to NWS. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

Additionally, flood warnings have been issued along the Portneuf River in Pocatello, the Bear River in Border, the Big Lost River in Custer County and The Henrys Fork of the Snake River in Madison, Jefferson and Fremont counties. Minor flooding is occurring along the banks of these rivers and could worsen with the rain.

