Motorcyclist killed in crash near Caldwell - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Wednesday at approximately 9:16 p.m., at Old Highway 30 and Galloway Road in Canyon County, north of Caldwell.

A Kia Niro driven by a 24-year-old male from Caldwell was northbound on Old Highway 30. The Kia was turning into a driveway on the west side of the road.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, ridden by a 55-year-old Caldwell man, was southbound on Old Highway 30. The Kia failed to yield and struck the motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours.