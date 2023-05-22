Mysterious canoe found in Palisades Reservoir - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Palisades Reservoir near China Beach (near milepost 401 on Highway 26) for a found canoe partially swamped in the water. Deputies launched a boat and located the canoe but have not been able to locate anyone who belongs to it.

The canoe has green and brown paint on it, but no other identifying marks. At this time, no one has been reported missing to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office or neighboring agencies in Wyoming.

Anyone who has information about this canoe or its owner is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 immediately.