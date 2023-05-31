National radio host Glenn Beck bringing American history museum exhibit to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Conservative political commentator Glenn Beck is making a stop in eastern Idaho this summer.

The radio host is bringing a portion of his museum based in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area to the Gem State.

“Blueprints of Liberty: The American Journey Experience” is a collection of “American historical artifacts … from Christopher Columbus to the Space Race,” according to a website for the event.

The exhibit is worth more than $75 million, and each item is from Beck’s private collection that he’s preserved and curated over the last 20 years.

“This will be the first time much of the collection has left the vaults for public viewing,” the website says.

Glenn Beck gives a guided tour of his museum exhibit in March. | Facebook photo

The exhibit includes original items from America’s founding fathers and U.S. presidents. Bibles owned by Abraham Lincoln, King George III and King Louis will be on display, along with a Tyndale Bible. The Gettysburg Address, the first draft of the Declaration of Independence and the largest collection of documents in the Roe v. Wade case will also be there.

The museum also includes artifacts from World War II, the Holocaust, space exploration, and Hollywood. Items like Von Staffenburg’s copy of “Mein Kampf,” Hitler’s signed orders from D-Day and the bloody towel used by Hitler after the bombing of “Valkyrie” will be displayed.

Among the items from Hollywood are the 1977 Darth Vader mask, C-3PO and R2D2, one of the seven pairs of ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” Ben Hur’s chariot and the ten commandments from the Cecil B. DeMille movie.

Facebook photo

“Unlike a traditional museum, The American Journey Experience is a guided tour where you will be taught about the significance of each artifact. The Experience depicts the freedoms and liberties of America expressed through the stories told around each of the items,” according to a news release for the event. “Leave inspired as you learn about the story of our nation throughout the journey of America.”

It’s happening July 7 and 8 at West Side High School, 775 North Westside Highway in Dayton about seven miles west of Preston. Tickets are available here. All the proceeds will benefit the local school and public library building fund.

The festivities will continue at the Weston City Park on Saturday, July 22 with a parade, food, vendors, games, activities, a free fireworks show and a live concert by Rough Stock, a country band based in Malad.

Then on July 25, Beck will be at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls for a fundraising event sponsored by the Tri-County Sheriffs Association. Details for “An evening with Glenn Beck” are in the flyer below.