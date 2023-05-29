New Chubbuck barbershop opens inside Pine Ridge Mall - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A new barbershop opened in the Pine Ridge Mall, and the owner doesn’t plan on it fading away anytime soon.

Fadeaway J Barbershop opened in February. Owner Josh Argueta is focused on building a loyal customer base.

“Customer service for a place like this is one of the most important things,” Argueta said. “I have a good quality haircut and I knew if I focused on those two things, people would starting coming back.”

Argueta says customer turnout has exceeded his expectations. Being in the mall, people walk past the shop often. So, he gets a lot of foot traffic.

“I wanted to do it in Chubbuck because I know there’s more barbershops on the other side of town,” Argueta said.

It wasn’t until very recently that Argueta became interested in cutting hair. He’s always been picky and he cut his own hair for about 10 years. Then he found a barber in Blackfoot.

“I got hooked on that quality of haircut and I saw how well he was doing there for himself,” Argueta explains.

He got his degree in 2016, and he’d always wanted to start a business. Once he started going to that barber, he realized that’s what he wanted to do.

In the short time he’s been doing this, Argueta has learned it’s important to “connect with (customers) and have a conversation with them.”

“That’s super important — people feeling like they’re heard and understood (in) what they need and what they want and just who they are as a person,” says Argueta. “I’ve been to a few different barbers and the one that I feel like understands me is the one I would rather go back to.”

Argueta offers a discount for recurring customers.

Argueta is the only barber at the shop right now, but he’d like to bring on more eventually. He’s open five days a week, closed Thursdays and Sundays.