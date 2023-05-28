No injuries after an apartment fire in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following an apartment fire on Benton Street earlier this afternoon, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a news release.

The call came into the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center a little after 1 p.m.

“The reporting party told the emergency communications officer that the smoke alarm in the apartment below them had been going off for a while, but that smoke was starting to billow up from that apartment” the news release said.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department sent three engines, two ambulances, one ladder truck and a battalion chief to the 1400 block of Benton Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department also responded and helped block the roadway, providing room for firefighters to work.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported they couldn’t see any smoke or flames from the outside of the six-unit apartment building.

“Firefighters noted light smoke when they entered the main entrance into the common space” stated the release. “When they made entry into a basement apartment, they noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen.”

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and the fire was confined to the kitchen.

“They had complete knock down of the fire within about 20 minutes of being dispatched,” the news release said.

The apartment complex was ventilated, and firefighters took measures to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

Everyone inside the apartment complex at the time of the fire was safely evacuated. The two adults who live in the basement apartment weren’t home at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

“There was fire damage to the kitchen where the fire originated,” the news release said, “as well as heavy smoke damage throughout that apartment. There was light smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment complex.”

The Chaplains of Idaho were on scene to help provide residents with any immediate needs. The two adults who were displaced from the fire were able to find temporary shelter with family.

Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas both responded, turning off utilities to the building. The power was shut off to the apartment where the fire originated. Fire department officials don’t know when the power will be restored to that apartment.

“However, there is power to the other five apartments,” the release stated, “and those residents were able to return to their homes.”

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The estimated amount of damages is unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.