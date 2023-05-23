Officials issue warning about Papa Murphy's cookie dough after 18 people become sick - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. | Photo: Papa Murphy’s

Division of Public Health officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and several Idaho public health districts have identified four people in Idaho with Salmonella infections (salmonellosis). The illnesses are believed to be associated with consuming chocolate chip or s’mores bar cookie dough items from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza sold from multiple locations.

A total of 18 illnesses are being reported in six states, including Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The Idaho cases were in southwest and northern Idaho. All of them were women, with an average age of 48 years. One was a teenager. One person was hospitalized but has since been released.

Health officials are encouraging people not to consume and to discard any chocolate chip cookie dough and s’mores bar dough from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza.

The Division of Public Health is working closely with local, neighboring state, and federal public health and food safety partners to investigate any additional cases of salmonellosis suspected to be associated with this cluster and to identify the source of contamination.

Health officials in Oregon and Washington are investigating similar reports of salmonellosis also believed to be associated with Papa Murphy’s cookie dough consumption.

Salmonellosis often includes diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramping one to seven days after exposure to Salmonella germs. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Although most people recover without treatment, some develop severe illness.

Infants, people over 65 years old, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. Salmonella may spread from the intestines to other parts of the body, and, in rare cases, can be deadly. Over the last five years, about 200 cases of salmonellosis are reported each year in Idaho.

“Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, after eating Papa Murphy’s cookie dough and feel that you need medical attention,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen with the Division of Public Health.

Public health officials also advise:

Check your fridge and freezer and discard any Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough and s’mores bars dough. Do not eat these products.

Do not eat any raw cookie dough or batter, regardless of the source, that is intended to be cooked or baked because it can make you sick. These products may contain eggs and flour that have not been treated to eliminate bacteria.

Thoroughly wash and sanitize all surfaces that may have come in contact with any raw dough products.

Be sure to wash your hands with soap and warm water after handling the products referenced above.

If you have consumed raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s and feel ill, please contact your healthcare provider immediately.