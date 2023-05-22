Pet of the Week: Give Remington a shot! - East Idaho News

Remington is a one-year-old husky mix looking for room to run.

Remington spent a lot of time in a crate at his last home, so shelter personnel are looking for a nice, big backyard for him to run and play.

Shelter staff say he hasn’t been around kids yet, but they do know Remington likes to chase cats. A cat-free home would be best for this friendly guy.

Are you Remington’s second shot at a fur-ever home?

Remington and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.