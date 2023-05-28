Pocatello man arrested at PMC for alleged aggravated battery - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man accused of leaving another man with “significant traumatic injuries” has been charged with a felony.

William Wayne Joseph Brady, 33, faces a charge of aggravated battery. The second man involved in the altercation has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Pocatello police responded to Portneuf Medical Center following report of an assault just after midnight on Nov. 22, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When officers arrived, they spoke with medical staff, who informed them that one of two men involved in the altercation was having radiographs taken.

Officers went to the man’s room to speak with his girlfriend. While they were discussing what happened, the man was wheeled into the room. According to the affidavit, the officer “saw that he had significant traumatic injuries to his face.”

The girlfriend told officers that when she arrived at her home on Mattwood Place, she saw Brady leaving the area on a dirt bike. When she went inside the home, she found the victim with injuries. He was brought to PMC for medical care.

She showed officers text messages between Brady and another woman in which Brady said that he hit the victim after the victim hit him.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said that he was at the home when a domestic disturbance occurred between Brady and another woman. Pocatello police were called to defuse the disturbance, the affidavit says.

After officers left, the victim said the woman told Brady to leave. He responded by getting “in her face,” he said.

The victim said he punched Brady in an attempt to protect the woman. Brady then punched the victim numerous times. He could not recall how many times he had been hit or how he had received a cut on his hand.

Officers told the victim he could pursue felony charges, but that he could also receive a misdemeanor citation if Brady decided to have him charged for throwing the initial punch. The victim said he understood and still wanted to press charges.

A warrant was served and Brady was placed under arrest on May 16. After being booked, he was released on his own recognizance with court services and a no-contact order the same day.

Brady requested charges be brought against the victim, who has been cited for a misdemeanor battery.

Though Brady has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled for a Tuesday preliminary hearing before magistrate judge Scott Axline.