Pocatello man facing numerous sex crimes after underage victim turns over apparent video evidence - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl has been charged with multiple felonies.

Tony James Converse, 18, has been charged with two counts of rape where the victim is under 16, court records show. He has also been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly creating and sharing photos and videos of sexual acts involving the same victim.

Feb. 19, 2023

Pocatello police received a call around 2:45 p.m. from a 15-year-old girl reporting a physical assault, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The girl identified Converse as the attacker, adding she had been engaged in a sexual relationship with Converse since she was 14.

An officer spoke with the girl, who said she had video evidence of her sexual relationship with Converse. She said he had the same videos on his cell phone.

The officer spoke with the victim’s mother, obtaining consent to search the victim’s phone. The phone was then seized and video evidence was extracted and stored.

March 6, 2023

A detective with the Pocatello police reviewed video evidence collected from the victim’s phone.

The detective found a photo dated July 27, 2022 — Converse’s 18th birthday. According to the affidavit, the photo was sexual in nature and included the victim, who was 14 at the time the photo was taken.

A video from July 28, 2022, also sexual in nature, was found on the phone. A partially nude female in the video was described as matching the description of the victim — though the female’s face was not shown in the video.

March 9, 2023

Detectives spoke with the victim. According to the affidavit, she said Converse had sent at least three sexually explicit videos taken around the same time. She said Converse sent the videos to her using social media — though she could not remember which platform was used.

During an interview, the victim described the photos and videos detectives had discovered. She went on to say that she was the person in the photos and videos they had seen.

Detectives describe four videos found on the phone in the affidavit. All allegedly depict sexual acts between Converse — who was 18 at the time the videos were made — and the victim — who was 14.

March 30, 2023

Detectives served a search warrant on Converse’s home and vehicle around 3:30 p.m.

In the trunk of the car, officers found a shirt matching one shown in the videos taken from the victim’s phone. Police reports do not describe any additional evidence recovered while serving the search warrant.

Converse was placed under arrest and taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. He was released on his own recognizance to court services the following day. No charges have been filed regarding the physical assault first reported.

Though Converse has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Converse could face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson on June 7.