Pocatello’s Ross Park Aquatic Complex opens for 2023 season - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — One of Pocatello’s popular places to cool off during the summer months opens this weekend. The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will kick off its 2023 season Saturday, the city of Pocatello announced in a news release.

Area schools are still in session (the last day of classes will be May 31) and graduation is scheduled for June 1. With that in mind, Ross Park will be on a modified schedule until June 2. Although the park will be open for Memorial Day weekend, it will be closed May 29 through June 2 to accommodate school activities.

“The complex will reopen Friday, June 2 and remain open through Sunday, August 20, when the pool will close for the season,” the news release said.

Ross Park Aquatic Complex image

Sensory-Friendly Family Swim Days will be offered again this year. These sessions will be quieter and more relaxed for those with special needs. They will be held on June 24 and July 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We are once again excited to offer these special swimming hours for our friends with special needs or sensory processing difficulties,” said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager, in the release. “We are hoping to get the word out to more and more agencies that this is a great time to not only bring individuals with disabilities but also residential homes or group homes.”

Other favorite events and activities returning this season include the following:

Monday, June 5, sees the return of the popular Lazy River Resistance Walking. Sessions will be held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Splash Dances for youth ages 12 to 17 are on the schedule for June 29 and July 27. The dances will run from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and feature a D.J., music and more. The concession stand will also be open for participants to buy snacks and beverages.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex features a 25-yard by 25-meter main pool, an activity pool and a zero-depth pool with a playground.

“For those wanting to stay out of the water, there is an open deck and grassy areas to sit and relax,” the release said.

The Ross Park Drive Inn will be operating the concession stand, with offerings including their famous taco spaghetti, burgers, tacos and more.

For more information on the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, visit their website or like their Facebook page.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, by phone at (208) 234-6248, or in person at 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello.