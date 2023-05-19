Police looking for missing juvenile - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:

FRUITLAND, Utah — The Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating endangered missing juvenile. Amalia Carrillo Martinez, 16, was last seen on Thursday at 7 a.m. She was reported missing to law enforcement late last night. Amalia’s information is below:

AMALIA CARRILLO MARTINEZ

Last Contact: 05/18/2023 (age 16)

Age: 16

Gender: FEMALE

Race: WHITE (HISPANIC)

Height: 5’06”

Weight: 155 LBS

Hair Color: BLACK

Eye Color: BROWN

Amalia was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Nike sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black Nike shoes. She could be carrying a black and white marble backpack.

Authorities have reason to believe she is in south Utah, possibly headed south. Amalia has family in Hemet, California. At this time, it is unknown what vehicle she is traveling in.

If you have any information about where Amalia could be, please contact the Fruitland Police Department at (208) 642-6006.