Portneuf Valley Farmer's Market opening Saturday - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A local farmer’s market is kicking off the season in a different location.

The Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market begins this Saturday in Historic Downtown Pocatello at the corner of Center and Garfield. This is the first year the market will operate at this corner instead of at the Pavilion.

Market Manager Ellen Loomis explains this is next to Lookout Point, a new town square under construction that won’t open until June 5. The market will be held at Lookout Point once it’s finished.

The market had to create all new banners, brochures and other advertisements because of the change in location. This is in addition to the work Loomis does every year during the off season.

“The offseason is actually busier than during the season,” Loomis says.

Offseason tasks include clearing out paperwork, coordinating vendor meetings and sending out reports to vendors. Once the new year begins, she starts contracts for advertising and reaching out to media.

December is Loomis’ only month off, but even then she’s promoting vendors on Facebook.

One of the newest vendors at the Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market is A Lott Moore Cookies, co-owned by mother and daughter Calley Lott and Addison Moore.

“We specialize in simple affordable cookies, so we’re trying to reach people that maybe wouldn’t be able to order cookies like these,” Moore says.

Moore and Lott started operating their business consistently about a year ago, creating detailed royal icing cookies.

The idea for the business came from seeing cookies like these on social media.

“We both wanted to own some kind of food business — bakery, something like that,” Moore says. “It just took off from there.”

The duo are hoping the farmer’s market will help their business grow. They’ll also be advertising custom orders.

Roger Kramer of Kramer’s Knives, LLC has been operating as a vendor at the market for around four years. He’s been crafting his own knives since 1968.

When he made his first knife at age 18, he was frustrated with the quality of knives that were available. As the years passed, he improved his craft and learned how to smith Damascus steel, a type of metal with ripples throughout the blade.

Kramer prides himself on the quality of his knives and says they offer his customers longevity.

“My knives will last a lifetime and your grandson’s lifetime, if taken care of,” Kramer says. “The ones you buy in the supermarket, if they last a year, you’d be lucky.”

Kramer operates a website where people who want to order a knife can call him and have it made.

Another business that’s been operating at the farmer’s market for six or seven years is Bunzow Glass Co.

Lucas and Nikki Bunzow started the business by collecting old glass bottles from their bartending jobs that would’ve ended up in a landfill. They used the bottles to make candles, wind chimes and jewelry.

The Bunzows receive glass donations from other businesses and the community. Whatever glass they can’t use, they recycle.

Bunzow Glass Co. sells its products through Etsy, as well as other farmers markets and craft shows.

Shopping at a farmer’s market offers more adventure than a grocery store, Loomis says, and all items at the Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market are handmade.

“A farmer’s market is like a getaway from your normal humdrum life. (Come) enjoy something relaxing and support your community,” says Loomis. “What are you gonna find out there that nobody has?”

Loomis invites you to visit the farmer’s market this Saturday. It will start at 9 a.m. and go until 1 p.m.

The Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market also begins on Saturday. The Rexburg Farmer’s Market is happening on Friday.