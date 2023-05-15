 Prosecutor: Former high school coach accused of sexual battery to take plea agreement - East Idaho News
Prosecutor: Former high school coach accused of sexual battery to take plea agreement

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

jeffrey wilkes in court
Jeffrey Wilkes appears in court for an arraignment in December 2022 at the Teton County courthouse. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

DRIGGS — A former high school wrestling coach that was indicted on charges of sexual battery of a minor will not go to trial and instead, intends to take a plea agreement.

Jeffrey Gregg Wilkes was a teacher, wrestling and football coach at Teton High School in Teton School District 401. Wilkes was charged with two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor child last year.

Teton County Prosecutor Bailey Smith said in a news release Monday that Wilkes entered a plea agreement stemming from alleged misconduct toward a female student in 2017.

He was 29 years old when he had sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl in December 2017, according to a news release. In an indictment back in November, it said he placed himself on top of the teen and performed wrestling moves on her as she was lying face-down on the floor grading papers. He allegedly pressed his genitals into her body and ejaculated.

Wilkes was also accused of sending texts seeking repayment and/or “bribes” from the victim.

In the news release Monday, it said Wilkes will plead guilty to the charges of felony injury to a child, and misdemeanor sexual battery. Amended criminal information will be filed following his guilty plea. The maximum penalty for felony injury to child is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty for misdemeanor sexual battery is one year incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

Per the terms of the plea agreement, Wilkes agrees to refrain from working or volunteering as a coach or teacher or otherwise having any unsupervised contact with juveniles, the news release said.

Jeffrey Wilkes
effrey Wilkes appears in court for an arraignment on Tuesday at the Teton County courthouse. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

He agrees that the court’s no-contact order prohibiting him from having any contact with his victim will remain in place. He additionally agrees to complete all treatment recommended in a psychosexual examination conducted in April.

Counsel for the state and the defendant have asked the court to set a change-of-plea hearing at the next possible district court date which is anticipated to be in early June.

