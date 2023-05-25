Quack, quack! Prizes have been announced for the 32nd annual duck race - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s time to start quacking about a popular event that brings the community together to watch rubber ducks race down the Snake River.

The Idaho Falls Rotary Club kicked off the 32nd anniversary of the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race on Wednesday and announced this year’s prizes at the Mountain America Center.

The prizes were escorted in by the Idaho Falls Fire Department with wailing sirens and WWII Military “Warbirds” flew over.

The grand prize winner will receive a 2023 KIA Solstice donated by Stones KIA. The first prize winner will get a 2023 Suzuki King Quad 4 Wheeler from Idaho Central Credit Union.

2023 KIA Solstice donated by Stones KIA. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

2023 Suzuki King Quad 4 Wheeler donated by Idaho Central Credit Union. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Idaho Falls Rotary Club spokeswoman Elaine Gray said she is very excited about this year’s event on Aug. 12.

“The day of the duck race is a lot of fun! We raise a lot of money to help the city of Idaho Falls and all of our citizens to further enjoy the Greenbelt. Our current project is Heritage Park,” she said.

The rubber ducks are given numbers, which lets participants adopt a duck for a small amount of money. Thousands of rubber ducks are then dropped into the Snake River for the race. The first duck to float past the finish line is the winner.

Ducks are available for adoption at $5 a duck or $25 for a “six-quack.” Click here for more information.

Over the past 31 years, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club has raised more than $6 million through duck adoptions with matched funds by the city of Idaho Falls. The funds raised from the event go toward making improvements along the River Walk Greenbelt.

“It’s just fun to see citizens out there on duck race day and to see how much fun, especially the kids have at the duck race. It’s a great service project for the Idaho Falls Rotary Club,” Gray added.

In addition to the event on Aug. 12, some festivities will take place the day before with a classic car cruise, poker run, live music and free dinner.