Security camera captures search warrant revealing large quantities of meth, marijuana and multiple guns - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Law enforcement officials conducted a search warrant in Idaho Falls Friday, resulting in multiple drug and firearm-related arrests.

A portion of the search warrant was captured on a neighbor’s Blink doorbell security camera. Watch it in the player above.

Around 10 a.m., officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department and deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office special investigation unit began surveillance on a house on Lovejoy Street.

Around 10:30 a.m., a man named Paul Myers left the house in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to court documents.

Officers pulled the Jeep over on 14th Street and Holmes Avenue and detained Myers. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement reportedly found a “small Ziploc baggie of a white crystal substance” that later tested positive as 0.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Myers was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail, but for reasons that are unclear, the courts later quashed, or voided, his warrant.

Around 2:30 p.m., the IFPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home on Lovejoy Street. Ronald Myers, 58, along with two others, were taken out of the home and detained. Court records do not specify whether Paul and Ronald are related.

During a search of a woman’s bedroom, officers allegedly found 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of marijuana.

During a search of Ronald’s room, officers say they found a “large amount of ammunition,” along with a Zastava M92 assault rifle, and a “large amount of drug paraphernalia and drug packing material.”

Ronald Myers | Bonneville County Jail

Ronald has been a convicted felon since 2009 and is restricted from possessing firearms.

Officers reportedly found a backpack in the kitchen that contained nearly four pounds of methamphetamine, a 40 Smith and Wesson pistol, and six oxycodone pills.

While surveilling the house, law enforcement noticed Ronald getting into his pickup several times. This caused them to become suspicious and search the truck.

Inside, they reportedly found about eight pounds of marijuana and a stolen 40 Smith and Wesson pistol.

Law enforcement arrested Ronald and booked him in the Bonneville County Jail on charges of felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, felony drug trafficking in marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Ronald’s bond was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 10.

As of Monday, none of the other people involved have been officially charged.

Though Ronald has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.