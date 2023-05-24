Sentencing date set for Lori Vallow Daybell - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A sentencing date has been set in the Lori Vallow Daybell case.

Daybell was found guilty on May 12 of conspiracy to commit murder and the first-degree murder of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of grand theft and conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, her husband’s former wife.

District Judge Steven Boyce will sentence Daybell at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31 at the Fremont County Courthouse. Victims are expected to give impact statements and Daybell may be allowed to speak if she wishes.

Public seating at the hearing will be first-come, first-served, according to a news release from the Idaho Judicial Branch. Video recording and taking photos inside the courthouse will be prohibited, according to a court order.

The court will livestream the hearing and EastIdahoNews.com will broadcast the video across our platforms.