Speed a factor in two separate motorcycle accidents, one of them fatal - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN — Idaho State Police are investigating two different accidents involving motorcycles, one of which resulted in a man’s death.

The first accident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday near Meridian, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 20-year-old Caldwell man was driving east on the interstate at a “high rate of speed” on a Kawasaki motorcycle, said police. At milepost 41, just west of Ten Mile Road, the motorcycle hit the barrier on the right side of the interstate.

“The driver came to rest on the roadway,” said the news release.

The riderless motorcycle then ran into a Chevrolet Tahoe, which was being driven by a 44-year-old female from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although he was wearing a helmet, the driver of the Kawasaki died at the scene.

Idaho State Police report that the two right lanes if I-84 were blocked for about two-and-a-half hours.

The other accident also happened on I-84, this time near milepost 43 in Ada County. The time of the accident was not reported.

An 18-year-old male was heading east on a Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle when he rear-ended a Toyota Camry.

“The driver came to rest in the roadway,” a news release about the accident said.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. He was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

The 51-year-old driver of the Camry, a man from Fruitland, was apparently unharmed.

“The left two eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately one hour,” said police.

Both accidents are still being investigated by Idaho State Police.