The Fort Hall Replica is marking 60th year with a celebration - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — You are invited to commemorate the 60th birthday of the historic Fort Hall Replica on Saturday morning. This year’s opening ceremony celebrates the sponsors and donors who have played a vital role in preserving the replica throughout the years.

The celebration is open to the public and admission is free. You can look forward to engaging historical presentations, exciting prizes, notable authors, entertaining games and a host of other activities. It promises to be fun for the whole family.

A rich history

Many people are unaware of the history of the fort itself. Its original site is located in Bannock County, about 11 miles west of the town of Fort Hall. It was built in 1834 by Nathaniel J. Wyeth. Situated at a popular spot on the Oregon Trail, it was used as an outpost for trade and supply, and it helped the movement of pioneers and settlers, as well.

The Hudson Bay Company eventually bought the fort from Wyeth. They enlarged the entire structure, and the fort became a big part of the local fur trade. The company is known to have treated the local Bannock and Shoshone tribes with more respect than some of the other forts.

Nathaniel J. Wyeth

Recreating history

The replica was built during the Idaho’s Territorial Centennial in 1963, following the original floor plans from the Hudson Bay Company. The materials and methods of building the replica were similar to those used for the original fort in the 1800s.

Jack Alvord was one of the members of the Idaho Territorial Commission, and he helped bring the entire endeavor to life. He collected many of the historical items that are displayed the replica. His wife, Laura, helped keep the replica alive and spearheaded “Living History Days”.

Their daughter Jacquee Alvord now works at the replica, too.

“It has always been a family affair,” Alvord says. “When my dad helped build it, the Hudson Bay Company were so floored by the accuracy of the replica, they sent over (their) business flag to be flown. It is the only flag that has been flown over a building not owned by the company.”

That flag has since been retired; a new one has taken its place.

Jack Alvord rekindled the relationship the Hudson Bay Company had with the Shoshone-Bannock tribes. Now, a blessing is given in the Bannock or Shoshone language during the opening celebration each year. The connection with the tribes has been key to the survival of the replica, says Alvord.

Today, this living museum takes you back to a slower time when things weren’t as easy. A time when school was in one building and a doctor could take care of you for pennies. There is a blacksmith shop and a carpenter’s room that showcase historically-accurate goods. The staff play host to school tours from the area who are learning about the Oregon Trail.

Courtesy of the Fort Hall Replica

Celebrating history

Debbie Mullins has been working at the Fort Hall replica for over 20 years. She loves sharing the history of the Oregon Trail and life during that time period.

“I love meeting people from all over the world. We have had people from almost every country come and visit,” she says. “Some are traveling the route of the Oregon Trail, some are visiting with family and some are even attracted by the look and want to know more.”

Each year, the replica has a grand opening to kick off their five-month window of operation (it will close for the winter on Labor Day weekend).

This year had to be special.

Mullins has been helping plan the event since January, she says. She has been working with different vendors and participants throughout Idaho who are willing to come and share their talents — and their wares — with the public.

Trent Clegg, who works at the Marshall Public Library as a library specialist, is one of those talented people. He has worked hard to pull together some music from the time period.

“Celebrating the anniversary is important because it reminds us of our history. We can’t move forward unless we remember where we’ve been. Otherwise we just redo things that have already been lived,” he says.

This year, people can learn more about the history, ride horses, eat food, play games, meet mountain men and hear the music Clegg has gathered for the occasion. Shoshone-Bannock artisans will be selling crafts. The Port-Neuf Muzzle Loaders, an historical reenactment crew, will be teaching the public about the area’s history as well as doing a salute with their rifles to ring in the opening of the event.

The doors open at 11 a.m. with a ceremony and program. Events throughout the day will help visitors relive the history of the old fur trading post. Period clothing is encouraged, but not required.