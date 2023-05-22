Utah high school student paints portraits of over 200 school shooting victims - East Idaho News

DRAPER, Utah (KSTU) — A Corner Canyon High School student commemorated the lives of those lost in school mass shootings by hand painting the portraits of 200 victims.

Abigail Burton’s art not only captures the essence of each individual but also aims to raise awareness about the alarming trend of school shootings.

“When they see the pictures, they realize that it’s not just a couple of isolated incidents, but a disturbing trend,” said Burton. “Each portrait represents a life lost since the Columbine shooting in 1999.”

Throughout the four-month process of creating this painting, Burton had to add more victims to her collection, including those affected by the recent Covenant School shooting.

She grew up in the era of school shootings, having even purchased a bulletproof shield for her backpack last year. Burton painted a self-portrait depicting this precautionary measure as part of her portfolio.

“It definitely helps ease anxieties because I know that if anything happens, I’ll be prepared,” Burton said.

According to recent data from the Pew Research Center, 57% of teenagers worry about the possibility of a shooting occurring at their school. He emphasizes that hearing about school shootings, hoaxes or not, can provoke anxiety in students and parents alike.

“Parents may experience heightened anxiety, worrying about the safety of their child and their child’s friends,” said Powers. “You’re entrusting the most important thing in your life to an environment where you have limited control and protection.”

Powers explains that exposure to news about such incidents can have lasting effects on individuals, including the development of secondary PTSD.

“These portraits represent more than just a random news article. They depict real people — children — who could be someone’s family, siblings or kids,” said Powers. “I hope that my work encourages others to take action in any way they can.”

Click here for updates on this story