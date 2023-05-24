WATCH: Firefighter rescues mother, three children under two as floodwaters rise outside apartment - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A firefighter who has been on the job for two months came to the rescue Tuesday night and helped a mother with three young children escape to safety.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department received multiple calls for help as buckets of rain fell throughout the evening and severe weather caused flooding in many areas.

One call came in at 7:10 p.m. and firefighters were dispatched to Cottage Place where a mother and her kids were stranded inside their apartment.

“The resident was unable to open the door due to water coming into the basement vestibule. The Engine 4 crew were able to safely remove two twin girls under the age of 2, an infant male, and the mother through a bedroom window,” an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post says.

Dillon Chandler, a Pocatello native, was the firefighter who helped the family. He’s new to job having graduated from the fire academy in March.

The mother gave firefighters the keys to her truck, and they moved it to higher ground, where the family went for safety.

Watch video of the rescue in the video player above.