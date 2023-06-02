2 taken to hospital following rollover crash in Bannock County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on Friday just before 4 a.m. on Hiline Road just north of New Day Parkway in Bannock County.

A 2010 Mazda 3 was traveling southbound on Hiline Road. The vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected and crossed the road where it struck a driveway, went airborne, and rolled into a canal bank.

The driver, a 44-year-old male from Blackfoot, was not wearing a seat belt. The passenger, a 36-year-old male from Pryor, Montana, was wearing a seat belt. Both the driver and passenger were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.