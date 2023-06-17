Free bike event at Melaleuca field Saturday morning - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Just Ride Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS — Just Ride Idaho, a group consisting of Teton Toyota, Idaho Mountain Trading and Idaho Falls Community hospital is excited to announce its 2023 Free Family Bike Event, supported by GRIT League, RICH Broadcasting and Idaho Falls Chukars, at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls.

The event will be held today, Saturday June 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Melaleuca Field, 900 Jim Garshow Way in Idaho Falls. It’s free to the public.

Event Includes:

Free bike safety checks for all types of pedal bikes

400 free Bontrager bike helmets handed out on a first-come basis

Free bike challenge shirts for all kids

Free 3.5 mile Family Bike Ride starting at noon

Free hot dogs, chips and sodas

Free GRIT League obstacle course

Event Schedule

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Free bike safety checks by Teton Toyota and Idaho Mountain Trading Technicians, 400 Free bike helmets handed out

12:00 Noon: Family Bike Ride around Freeman Park Path

12:30 p.m.- 2 p.m.: Free hot dogs, chips and sodas. GRIT League kids obstacle course, bike rodeo and bike demos

Just Ride Idaho was formed in 2022 by Teton Toyota, Idaho Mountain Trading and Idaho Falls Community Hospital, with the mission of encouraging more of the Eastern Idaho community to get active in a safe manner. The Family Bike Event is an early summer event focused on ensuring bikes are ready to handle summer miles and providing an opportunity to get high-quality helmets for free.