Bannock County Sheriff holding paperback book drive for inmates trying to get GED - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is holding a book drive for the inmates, to help them achieve their GEDs.

On Saturday, June 24, community members are invited to drop off paperback and softbound books of all genres at the sheriff’s office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the news release, studies show the importance of reading for incarcerated people and how it can positively impact their futures outside of jail.

“We are exploring a variety of ways to improve the environment here and help return the people in our custody to the community in a better condition than they arrived in, and literacy programs are a great way to do that,” says Lyle Thurgood, captain of the detention division, in a news release.

Since taking over operations at the Bannock County Detention Center, Thurgood has implemented programs to improve the environment for inmates and staff, including a program to help inmates work towards achieving their GEDs.

Donated books must be paperback or softbound for the inmates’ safety. Books will be collected in the front lobby of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, located at 5800 South 5th Avenue.