Chinook salmon fishing closing soon on the Lower, Little Salmon River - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

RIGGINS – Fishing for Chinook salmon on the remainder of the Little Salmon River and Lower Salmon River will be closed on Wednesday, June 14 at the end of fishing hours. This closure is for the portion of the Lower Salmon River from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek. For the Little Salmon River, the closure is from the mouth upstream to the Highway 95 bridge near Smokey Boulder Road.

Check out the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules page to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries. Seasons can change quickly, so be sure to check the most current reports and restrictions before you head out.