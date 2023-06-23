Coroner identifies bicyclist that died in crash Thursday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 70-year-old man that died in a crash Thursday morning has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said Arn Peter Berglund of Idaho Falls died from a traumatic head injury as a result of the traffic accident.

The crash happened on North River Road, just north of 49th North between a motorcycle and a bicycle. Berglund was on the bicycle. The crash was reported around 11:19 a.m.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews arrived on the scene and transported the adult man from the motorcycle to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

Berglund was dead on the scene. Both men were wearing helmets.

Deputies found they were both traveling northbound just prior to the crash. The circumstances are still being investigated, but initial details indicate that Berglund attempted to make a U-turn in the roadway to go back south and was hit by the motorcycle attempting to pass by, the news release said.