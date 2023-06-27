East Idaho News honored with national, regional press awards - East Idaho News

CINCINNATI, Ohio — EastIdahoNews.com was honored by the National Federation of Press Women Saturday night during the organization’s annual communications contest ceremony in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Reporter Nate Eaton won national first-place honors in the video category for “The Hogwarts of Idaho,” a story he shot, edited, wrote and produced about the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding.

RELATED | East Idaho News receives First Amendment Award, other honors during Idaho Press Club banquet

Nearly 2,000 entries from states across the country were submitted in this year’s contest. All of the entries were published, broadcast or posted in 2022. Author Donna Fletcher Crow of Boise was the only other Idaho winner taking second-place for her Fiction for Adults book, “The Shaping of the Union, Of Plot and Parliaments.” You can see all the winners here.

“The NFPW contest showcases outstanding entries from throughout the United States,” says Teri Ehresman, NFPW contest director. “Our judges continue to comment about the high caliber of entries they judge in the contest. The entries showcase high quality and exceptional efforts.”

The award comes weeks after EastIdahoNews.com earned three awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. Winners of the annual Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest consist of journalists from Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

In the small newsroom division, Eaton took first place in the following categories:

SPJ winners were picked from thousands of submissions in audio, video, magazine and written categories. News organizations aired, posted or published the stories last year. You can see the rest of the winners here.