Evan Flores, missing autistic teen, found safe - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from Jessica Clements, spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Police Department:

I am glad to share that Evan has been found and is safe. Thank you all for your assistance.

Today, we had IFPD patrol, detectives, SWAT, Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones), K9, Bonneville County Search and Rescue, the Chaplains of Idaho, area law enforcement partners and so many wonderful members of our community out looking for this child. We are fortunate to live in an area with so many caring people, and are glad that Evan is safe.

IFPD recently launched a new program called Project Home Safe, an effort intended to share advanced information with IFPD to help police locate and interact with children and people with disabilities in the event they are lost or missing. The program is intended for children and dependent adults who may have a tendency to wander due to autism, dementia or another diagnosed disability, and provides the police department with information that can help to locate the person, interact with them, and reunite them with their family. For more information about Project Home Safe, click here.

UPDATE:

EastIdahoNews.com has received updated information on the search for Evan. Idaho Falls Police sent out an update in a news release.

Evan was reported missing around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, when his parent found he was not in his bed. He was last seen in the area of 1700 Rainer (off North Bellin Road and North Skyline Drive) around 4 a.m., Idaho Falls Police said.

Again, Evan is believed to be wearing a green long sleeve shirt (the one he is wearing in the picture), tan shorts and flip flops. He is just over five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Evan was last seen wearing this shirt. | Idaho Falls Police Department

Evan has been known to enter other people’s homes and properties, which is not uncommon for children/people with autism.

He has accessed homes through unlocked doors, police said, but has been known to even enter through cat or dog doors. Evan has been known to enter other people’s backyards, the updated stated. He will sometimes lay on the floorboards of vehicles, too.

“Community members are asked to check their properties for Evan,” the news release said. “Check yards, garages, inside cars and even inside homes. Encourage your neighbors to do so as well. If you are out in the community today, please keep a watchful eye out for Evan.”

Report any possible sighting immediately to IFPD.

Police are asking that you check any footage from security cameras, if you have them, to see if they have captured Evan from 4 a.m. to this time. If you have footage of Evan, please contact IFPD at (208) 529-1200.

“Footage of Evan in this time frame may help us to track his whereabouts and lead to his current location,” the news release said.

Anyone who has possibly seen Evan this morning, or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to immediately contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Evan Flores. Evan has autism and is predominantly non-verbal.

He was last seen in the area of 1700 Rainier (off N Belin Road and N Skyline Drive) early Saturday morning, police said in a news release. Evan is believed to be wearing the green shirt pictured, tan shorts and flip flops. He is 5’1″ and weighs about 90 pounds.

If you have seen Evan or are aware of his current whereabouts, please call Bonneville County dispatch at (208) 529-1200.