Fireworks safety tips for the holiday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Each Fourth of July, thousands of people — most often children and teens — are injured by fireworks.

Despite the dangers, few people understand the associated risks of fireworks — devastating burns, other injuries, fires and even death, according to the National Safety Council.

Everyone can have a safe and enjoyable holiday by following some simple safety tips:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks (including sparklers).

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.

Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

Never ignite devices in a container.

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.

Never use illegal fireworks.

Children and fireworks

Never give fireworks to small children, the Pocatello Fire Department urges parents. Older children should be closely supervised. Rough-housing, boisterous play and running shouldn’t be allowed when fireworks are being used.

Every year, young children can be found at parade and festivals with sparklers in hand, but they are a lot more dangerous than most people think. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Don’t let kids hold fireworks.

Pets and Fireworks

Remember, pets and fireworks don’t mix. Many pets become stressed and fearful during this season and will try to hide or run away from the noise and lights. Make sure your pet has somewhere safe and secure to hide and make sure they cannot escape.

RELATED | How to keep your pets safe and calm during fireworks season

Consider using safer alternatives

Here are a few ideas from the NFPA to help you get into the patriotic spirit without fireworks:

1. Use glow sticks, they are a safe alternative to sparklers.

2. Loud and proud. Noise makers are sure to make a statement. They can be found at local party supply stores or make your own.

3. Outdoor movie night. Set up a screen and projector. Don’t forget the bug spray and some popcorn!

4. Red, white and blue silly string … fun for all ages.

5. Make a patriotic craft with the family.

6. Throw a birthday party for the USA, and don’t forget the cake.