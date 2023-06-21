First responders save man trapped under garbage truck in Jefferson County - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A tow truck driver was saved by first responders Tuesday afternoon after a garbage truck fell on top of him.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com that emergency responders were called to North 3700 East in Jefferson County at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. A tow truck driver had called dispatchers to report he had been working on a garbage truck when an accident occurred.

The tow truck driver had lifted the cab of the garbage truck. But as he was working, the cab suddenly crashed down, pinning the tow truck driver’s body against the tire of the garbage truck. Anderson said the man was lucky that he had access to his cell phone to call for help.

Emergency responders arrived at the accident site and used the jaws of life to lift the cab off the tow truck driver. Anderson said the victim was breathing and talking throughout the rescue.

He was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls in stable condition.

His current condition and identity are unknown at this time.