Flash flood warning in effect for parts of eastern Idaho following 'torrential rainfall' in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is urging drivers to be cautious amid “torrential rainfall” in parts of eastern Idaho Monday evening.

Portions of Idaho Falls experienced a downpour around 5 p.m. The storm started to subside around 5:30 p.m. The NWS issued a flash flood warning at 5:37 p.m. for the eastern side of Bingham County and central Bonneville County.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning says.

Meteorologist Travis Wyatt tells EastIdahoNews.com the storm is headed south towards Shelley, which will meet up with another storm system and cause “quite a bit of rain to hit” in the area.

Though there may be pockets of localized flooding, Wyatt is not expecting it to be anything like the flash flooding that occurred in Idaho Falls on May 23.

“These storms are definitely moving,” Wyatt says. “The storm moving south is a lot stronger than the storm moving north, so it’s pushing everything south. As long as it’s moving, I think we’re ok. The moment it stalls, then we gotta be concerned.”

Wind gusts up to 35 mph and half inch hail is possible as well. This “could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects,” according to a special weather statement. “Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Ponding of water causing minor flooding.”

The underpasses on Yellowstone and 17th Street in Idaho Falls were shutdown shortly after the storm started. They’re back open, as of 5:50 p.m.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid underpasses. If you see a flooded road or drainage area, do not drive through it.

The warning will remain in effect until 8:45 p.m.

Several slow-moving storms are in-store over the next two days, according to Wyatt. He’s asking people to be on the lookout. Starting Wednesday, there will be “a dry pattern” for several days.

Idaho Falls police officer removing cones near the overpass on Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com