Free breakfast, activities and prizes available at annual expo in Ashton - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Customers of a local power company are invited for a free breakfast and activities in Ashton this Saturday.

Fall River Electric is hosting its annual Energy Expo at North Fremont High School. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will include pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns and drinks.

Two dozen vendors will be on-hand with a variety of displays and activities.

“We want families to come to this event. We have a climbing wall, we have bounce houses and we give rides in the bucket trucks that go way up in the air,” said Ted Austin, a spokesman with Fall River Electric Cooperative.

Multiple prizes will be given away as well, including a big screen TV and a $1,000 energy credit on a customer’s power bill.

The event is held in conjunction with an annual business meeting for owner-members, which will highlight achievements from the past year. The meeting will immediately follow the expo at 10 a.m.

“We are a cooperative, so our customers are actually members. They actually own the business,” Austin explains. “Each year, we elect three members to our nine member board of directors and our board provides strategic direction for the cooperative.”

RELATED | How a local power company is giving back to its customers

The Cooperative boasts over 15,000 members and nearly 20,000 meters that receive power transmitted over 2,600 miles of lines, according to a news release. The co-op’s service area includes all of Teton Valley, Island Park, West Yellowstone and rural portions of Fremont, Madison, and Jefferson counties.

With the influx of people to the area, Austin is encouraging people to learn more about Fall River Electric, attend Saturday’s expo and explore the area afterward.

“We have a lot of new people that are moving into our service area, both in Teton Valley as well as the Island Park area, and a lot of these … people are not familiar with an electric utility (with this business model),” Austin said. “You can recreate in Island Park or head to Yellowstone Park or Teton Valley and Jackson Hole. It’s a great way to start your weekend.”

The vendors at a past event. | Courtesy Fall River Electric

Courtesy Fall River Electric