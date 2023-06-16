Fundraiser planned for family who lost everything in river accident - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A family who lost everything when their trailer and truck slid into the Snake River above Heise is getting help from the Idaho Falls community.

The accident happened early Saturday morning when Jay Glore lost control of the truck he was using to tow a camper trailer with a second, small ATV trailer. He went off the road and into the water. Strong river currents scattered Glore, the pickup and trailers over a two mile area.

Rescuers found Glore suffering from hypothermia. The truck and camper were a total loss.

UPDATE: Man rescued from river above Heise

According to a friend who set up a GoFundMe for them, the family had been living in the camp trailer. Their clothes and all their belongings had been lost to the river currents.

Saul Cervantes and his wife Yessica didn’t know the Glores family before this week, but they decided to reach out when they saw the story on EastIdahoNews.com.

“We saw on Facebook that someone said they’d lost everything,” Cervantes said. “Our hearts went out to them.”

Yessica, he said, has owned Los Golosa Mexican Snacks in Idaho Falls for almost six years. The restaurant is doing pretty well, he said, so they decided to step up.

“This is one of those times we could help someone in need,” he said.

Los Tamales de me Ranchito (owned by Yessica’s mother) and Los Golosa are teaming up to donate 50 percent of their combined sales on Friday, June 16, to help the family re-establish themselves.

“(The money) will go directly to the family,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes met Glore on Wednesday. In addition to replacing their home and belongings, Glore now has medical bills to pay — he was flown via air ambulance to EIRMC for treatment.

“He is still in pretty big shock,” Cervantes said. “He’s trying to buy a camper. He says he lost all his clothes and all his belongings. His sister did mention that hygiene items and clothes for the girls are needed.”

Cervantes and his family are calling on the Idaho Falls community for their assistance. The fundraiser will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 240 First Street in Idaho Falls.

“We are trying to help a little bit — help where we can,” Cervantes said.